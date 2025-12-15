Josh Allen Admits Throwing up Is Part of His Game-Day Routine "Josh man. take care of yourself. That doesn't sound good." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 15 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Buffalo Plus;X/@danfetes

It isn’t uncommon for football players to develop strange or unusual habits before and during a game. After all, there’s a lot on the line, so whatever helps them perform at their best, so be it. Take Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, for example, who wears two mouthpieces to psychologically intimidate the opposing team (George Pickens does it too, but for different reasons).

One “ritual” that feels a little more extreme, though, is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throwing up before games. If you caught him vomiting on the field during the Dec. 14, 2025, game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., it might’ve seemed like he was ill. But it’s actually something that happens regularly, as in, nearly every game. But why? Here’s what Josh said.

Why does Josh Allen throw up before every game?

Source: Mega

Josh Allen isn’t sick or dealing with an illness that causes him to throw up before every game. It just happens. You just usually don’t see it, which is why when it happened during the Dec. 14, 2025, game, it looked especially unusual. Cameras caught Josh hurling on the sidelines, only for him to run right back onto the field minutes later and help lead his team to a win. Naturally, it got people talking.

Some fans were so shocked by the moment that they immediately took to social media to share their thoughts. X user @ri1eypaige wrote, “wdym Josh Allen was just vomiting on the sidelines and now he’s back to throwing down the field in like less than five minutes this guy is superhuman and frankly he scares me.” Another user, @Skykvng01, added, “Bro… that’s rough… hope he’s OK, no one wants to see their QB looking like that on the sidelines.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t resist joking about morning sickness, especially since Josh and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, recently announced they’re expecting their first child, making the timing pretty ironic.

Josh Allen says it’s not unusual for him to throw up at some point during every game.

Despite how strange it looks to see someone throw up and then jump right back into a game like nothing happened, Josh says it’s actually a common occurrence for him. In a clip shared on X by @danfetes, Josh addressed the moment that had everyone talking. When asked by a reporter after the game how he was feeling, he explained, “If they don’t catch it every game, I don’t know. It basically happens every game. If I don’t get enough out pregame, it usually happens at halftime.”

He continued with his explanation, saying, “If I don’t get enough at halftime, it usually happens in the third or fourth quarter. I don’t know why I do it. It just happens. It’s due to nothing else other than a weird feeling. You just got to get it out.”

