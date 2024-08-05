Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Why Kaylia Nemour Competes for Algeria: The Story Behind Her Olympic Switch Forget France -- Kaylia Nemour decided to compete for Algeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won big time! By D.M. Published Aug. 5 2024, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Gymnast Kaylia Nemour is making waves at the 2024 Olympics, thanks to her athleticism and the drama surrounding her decision to represent Algeria at the games. The 17-year-old athlete has emerged as a formidable force in international competitions. However, her journey to Olympic stardom has been riddled with obstacles.

She became the first Algerian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, a feat that marked a significant milestone for Algerian sports. Her performances at the games were even more impressive. On August 4, Kaylia earned the country’s first gymnastic title, with her dominating performance on the uneven bars. The athlete received a massive 15.700 score, beating out China's Qiu Qiyuan – who averaged a whopping 15.500 score.

"I am very happy to have won this medal for Algeria. I hope I made them proud," Kaylia told Olympics.com. "It's true that the pressure was very high the last days, but I managed to stay calm and focused. I was able to perform my routine (well) today." However, Kaylia’s victory has been met with some confusion. She is a French resident, who is competing on behalf of Algeria – here is why.

Source: Getty Images Silver medalist Qiu Qiyuan of Team China, Gold medalist Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria and Bronze medalist Sunisa Lee

Why does Kaylia Nemour compete for Algeria instead of France?

Kaylia Nemour had a historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but her victory left some people scratching their heads. Kaylia is a French resident, but she competed as an Algerian Olympian. According to the Associated Press, Kaylia was left to compete for Algeria after a conflict arose between the French gymnastics federation and Kaylia’s club of Avoine Beaumont. Kaylia, who holds dual citizenship in France and Algeria, previously suffered an injury that impacted her ability to compete.

The French gymnastics federation ultimately did not clear Kaylia to compete in the Paris Olympics – forcing her to compete for Algeria. Her decision to represent Algeria was met with enthusiasm and support from her family and the Algerian community. The move allowed her to compete on the international stage, ultimately winning gold.

Kaylia has also received support from fellow gymnasts. Simone Biles watched from the stands on August 4, as Kaylia executed her medal-winning routine. Simone, who landed a slate of medals of her own, cheered loudly for Kaylia as she took home the gold.

Source: Getty Images Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars

Kaylia Nemour has been crushing it for years.

Kaylia Nemour's gymnastics career has been marked by exceptional achievements. She first gained attention at the 2021 French Championships, where she captured the gold medal on the uneven bars with a remarkable score of 14.250 (per The Gymter). A year later, at the Mediterranean Games, Kaylie scored another victory.