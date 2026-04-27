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Facebook Users Are Reporting an Issue That Makes the App Close Unexpectedly

"Seems like a bug that surfaced with an update."

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published April 27 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET

Why the Facebook App Keeps Closing Unexpectedly
Source: Unsplash

When you're navigating a social media app, it's the little things that count. As in, little issues that keep happening over and over that make you want to chuck your device out the window. For Facebook users, it's an issue that has the app closing unexpectedly when they interact with different posts, and people are asking why.

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If you use Facebook on a web browser on a computer, it typically works just fine. The issue that people have reported on Reddit and other platforms has more to do with the actual app itself. Usually, an in-app problem can be fixed by updating the app. For this particular Facebook app issue, there may be a few solutions.

An X post about Facebook being down.
Source: X/@Matty_k50
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Why does the Facebook app keep closing?

Facebook users came together in the Reddit post to discuss why the app keeps crashing and what it means for their respective devices and accounts. Some users shared that any time they try to open the comments of a post, the app suddenly closes. Others reported that just clicking on videos on their timelines causes the app to crash.

For some users who might be using an iPad Pro, according to an Apple forum, the issue for them could be due to a glitch with the Magic Keyboard. Other causes could be too many apps running in the background, an issue with Facebook servers, or an update that a user hasn't yet installed on their device.

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A user on the Reddit thread suggested that Facebook is at fault for this one, though. They wrote that, since Facebook is "busy firing their employees for AI," it caused an issue in the servers. This is in reference to Meta, the company behind Facebook, announcing plans to lay off thousands of employees in its AI-focused change.

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According to Fox Business, because Meta plans to invest more money into AI for Facebook, around 8,000 employees were announced as part of a massive layoff in the company.

"I know this is unwelcome news and confirming this puts everyone in an uneasy state, but we feel this is the best path forward, given the circumstances," Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said in a memo, per the outlet.

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There are ways to fix your Facebook app if it crashes.

If your Facebook app is crashing or closing unexpectedly and keeps doing so, there are a few things to do to troubleshoot the issue. Check for an update of the app to make sure you have the most current version. You can also uninstall and then reinstall the Facebook app. It's not an ideal solution if you don't know your password, but it can help in some cases.

And, if you want to clear Facebook's cache, logging out and then back in should do that for you. Sometimes, the best course of action is to just wait it out. If the issue is internally, as in Facebook's fault, and has nothing to do with your device or your phone's memory, you can take a probably much-needed Facebook break until the issue is resolved.

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