Facebook Users Are Reporting an Issue That Makes the App Close Unexpectedly "Seems like a bug that surfaced with an update." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 27 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

When you're navigating a social media app, it's the little things that count. As in, little issues that keep happening over and over that make you want to chuck your device out the window. For Facebook users, it's an issue that has the app closing unexpectedly when they interact with different posts, and people are asking why.

Article continues below advertisement

If you use Facebook on a web browser on a computer, it typically works just fine. The issue that people have reported on Reddit and other platforms has more to do with the actual app itself. Usually, an in-app problem can be fixed by updating the app. For this particular Facebook app issue, there may be a few solutions.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does the Facebook app keep closing?

Facebook users came together in the Reddit post to discuss why the app keeps crashing and what it means for their respective devices and accounts. Some users shared that any time they try to open the comments of a post, the app suddenly closes. Others reported that just clicking on videos on their timelines causes the app to crash.

For some users who might be using an iPad Pro, according to an Apple forum, the issue for them could be due to a glitch with the Magic Keyboard. Other causes could be too many apps running in the background, an issue with Facebook servers, or an update that a user hasn't yet installed on their device.

Article continues below advertisement

Is it just me or is everyone else having the same problem? I can't open comments and like a post on Facebook #facebookdown — Aboobakkar Abka (@abka_official) April 27, 2026

A user on the Reddit thread suggested that Facebook is at fault for this one, though. They wrote that, since Facebook is "busy firing their employees for AI," it caused an issue in the servers. This is in reference to Meta, the company behind Facebook, announcing plans to lay off thousands of employees in its AI-focused change.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Fox Business, because Meta plans to invest more money into AI for Facebook, around 8,000 employees were announced as part of a massive layoff in the company. "I know this is unwelcome news and confirming this puts everyone in an uneasy state, but we feel this is the best path forward, given the circumstances," Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said in a memo, per the outlet.

My Facebook app broke. Now I have no way to watch random videos. :( — Wind and Truth (@Cwalla09) April 27, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

There are ways to fix your Facebook app if it crashes.

If your Facebook app is crashing or closing unexpectedly and keeps doing so, there are a few things to do to troubleshoot the issue. Check for an update of the app to make sure you have the most current version. You can also uninstall and then reinstall the Facebook app. It's not an ideal solution if you don't know your password, but it can help in some cases.