Distractify
Home > FYI
woman holding an iphone in her hands
Source: getty images

Is Your iMessage Not Working? Here Are a Few Reasons Why It May Have Turned Off

When iMessage stops working on your phone, it can be a bummer. We explain some reasons behind why it sometimes turns off unexpectedly.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

May 11 2023, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

There are two types of people in the world: those who have iPhones and those who don’t.

You see, the former group has access to several exclusive features that other phones don’t have. One of which is iMessage.

While yes, iMessage in layman's terms is essentially just the application where one sends texts and generally speaking all phones have texting, iMessage promises a few features that you might not get on other phones.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, you can send GIFs, money, your current location, and more to your friends. Plus, when two iMessage users are texting, you can see when the other person starts typing which is both exciting and sometimes anxiety-inducing.

That said, iMessage rocks. But sometimes it turns off unexpectedly. We explain why it does that below.

Worried young woman holding mobile phone waiting message
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Why does iMessage sometimes turn off?

The most common reason why your iMessage turns off by itself is that your phone has lost its internet connection and/or service. This affects iMessage because iMessage needs data or Wi-Fi to work. You may temporarily experience this if you're underground (perhaps riding a subway), in a dead zone. Once your iPhone gets service again, your iMessage should start working again too.

Another reason why your iMessage may turn off is that you're having issues with your Apple ID credentials. Make sure that you're properly logged in with the correct Apple ID and password.

Also, check to see if your iPhone's software is up to date by going into Settings and then hitting General. If you see a red circle with a number in it, you likely have some iOS updates waiting for you.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, your iPhone is running low on storage, which can also cause memory problems which may prompt other applications to malfunction, so make sure to keep an eye on that, too.

And sometimes the problem isn't you, it's Apple. You can check Apple's System Status here, to see if iMessage is having any technical issues.

Fingers crossed that your blue conversation bubbles are back in no time!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's How to Trick Your Friends Into Opening Your Messages ASAP

Woman Reveals "Secret Button” on iPhones That People Had No Idea Even Existed

Here's How to Tell What Apps Are Causing the Orange Dot on Your iPhone

Latest FYI News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.