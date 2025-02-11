Why Does Seal Have Scars? Details on What Happened to His Face and Hair Fans always wonder what caused the bumps and scars on Seal's face and when he got them. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Seal is known for his powerful voice, soulful music, and timeless hits like “Kiss from a Rose." Along with his music, many people have noticed the distinct scars and bumps on his face. Over the years, fans have wondered: Why does Seal have scars? What caused them? When did he get them? On top of that, some have also asked what happened to his hair as well.

The truth behind Seal’s appearance is connected to his health. His scars are the result of an autoimmune disease that affected his skin when he was younger. While they became part of his signature look, they also serve as a reminder of a condition that affects people all over the world.

Why does Seal have scars?

Seal’s scars are caused by a condition called discoid lupus erythematosus, or DLE. This is an autoimmune disease that primarily affects the skin, leading to inflammation, scarring, and sometimes hair loss. In Seal’s case, the disease left permanent marks on his face. Unlike systemic lupus, which can affect internal organs, DLE mainly impacts the skin, creating sores that can turn into scars over time.

Seal has been open about his experience with the condition, explaining that it developed when he was in his early twenties. The raised bumps and scarring on his face are a result of lupus-related lesions that healed over time but left permanent marks. While some people with DLE can manage their symptoms with medication, Seal’s case left him with visible scarring that has become a part of his recognizable image.

When did Seal get his scars?

Seal revealed that it was on his 21st birthday when he started to develop spots on his face. He recalled going to doctors and getting put on steroids. Seal had no idea what was wrong with him and neither did anyone else. He explained it wasn’t until fame and fortune “found him” that he was able to seek better medical care. Seal recalled a doctor looking at his face under a microscope and telling him he had lupus.

Unfortunately, Seal went a very long time with flare-ups on his face before he was officially diagnosed with DLE. Even after his diagnosis, this was a time when treatments for lupus were not very advanced. By the time he was diagnosed, the damage had already been done to his face. Despite the challenges, he never let the condition define him. Instead, he embraced his appearance and focused on his music.

What happened to Seal’s hair?

In addition to scarring, discoid lupus can cause hair loss when it affects the scalp. Seal’s condition likely contributed to his decision to keep his head shaved, as the disease can damage hair follicles and lead to permanent hair loss in certain areas. Rather than trying to hide it, he chose to fully embrace the look. While some people assume he shaves his head as a style choice, it’s likely tied to his history with lupus. The condition can cause patches of hair to fall out. For many people with DLE, keeping the head shaved is the easiest way to manage it.