Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Warner Bros. Pictures 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Sees Snape Kill This Character By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 26 2023, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

One of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter franchise is none other than Albus Dumbledore. Yes, he had flaws (don't we all?), but the powerful grand sorcerer spent his entire adult life working incessantly to protect the titular protagonist and defeat evil once and for all. Overall, Dumbledore is the epitome of goodness, which is why his death completely shattered our hearts.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who may have forgotten, Dumbledore sadly meets his demise in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. While at the Astronomy Tower, Dumbledore speaks with Draco about the plot to kill him; many other Death Eaters arrive and try to persuade Draco to kill the Hogwarts headmaster. He hesitates, so Snape steps up and performs the killing curse on Dumbledore. It's been years, but we're dying to know the truth — why does Snape kill Dumbledore?

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Snape kill Dumbledore?

Although it seems like an act of betrayal, Snape kills Dumbledore simply because the elder asked him to, when the opportunity came. We know — it's absolutely bonkers! However, when you think about it, the plan actually makes sense.

As it turns out, Dumbledore asks Snape of this because he wants to spare Draco from a wounded soul and the wrath of the Dark Lord himself, Voldemort. We know Draco isn't as evil as his family, and since he can't bring himself to kill someone, Dumbledore feared the boy would ultimately die at the hands of evil. So, he set his sights on Snape to follow through with his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Chapter 33 of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, titled "The Prince's Tale," reveals the plan was predetermined. Dumbledore told Snape, "All the same, try. I am concerned less for myself than for accidental victims of whatever schemes might occur to the boy. Ultimately, of course, there is only one thing to be done if we are to save him from Lord Voldemort's wrath," to which Snape replied, "Are you intending to let him kill you?" Dumbledore responded, "Certainly not. You must kill me."

Article continues below advertisement

Snape then asked Dumbledore why Draco couldn't kill him, and he answered, "That boy’s soul is not yet so damaged. I would not have it ripped apart on my account." Instead, he chose to sacrifice Snape's soul because he trusted him the most with his life.

YES SNAPE WAS DEEP UNDERCOVER AND HAD TO MAKE THE UNBREAKABLE VOW WITH NARCISSA TO PROVE HIS LOYALTY TO VOLDERMORT WE ALL KNOW MALFOY CANT KILL SHIT SO SNAPE HAVE TO INTERVENE AND KILL DUMBLEDORE BUT THIS WAS ALL PREDETERMINED IF YOU REMEMBER THE FLASHBACK DUMBLEDORE SAID- pic.twitter.com/PJhx2MGTIX — penis in a dead girl’s phone (@l9me6r) September 4, 2022