The "Half-Blood Prince" Reveals His Motivations by the End of 'Harry Potter'

Just like Voldemort came up with his own name to disown the muggle Riddle family last name, Snape’s self-title as the half-blood prince does the same. This is also a way to mislead the reader into believing that Snape is truly on Voldemort’s side, which seems apparent at the end of Half-Blood Prince. However, as we learn in The Deathly Hallows, Snape has an even deeper underlying motivation.

The Harry Potter series is available to stream on HBO Max.