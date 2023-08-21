Home > Gaming > Pokémon Xerneas Will Often Change Colors in Your Storage in 'Pokémon GO' — Here's Why Xerneas is a multi-colored Legendary you can catch in 'Pokémon GO.' But why does it suddenly change colors once inside your storage? Here's what to know. By Anthony Jones Aug. 21 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Released in May 2021, the rainbow-antlered Xerneas finally arrived in Pokémon GO. The Legendary Fairy-type debuted in Gen. VI alongside other well-known creatures like Yveltal. In the mobile AR game, Trainers can catch Xerneas through an ongoing 5-star raid encounter until Aug. 23, 2023. But for the Trainers who’ve already duked it out and managed to catch Xerneas, you may have noticed the stag changed colors in your Pokémon storage. There’s a reason for this. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why does Xerneas change colors in ‘Pokémon GO’?

When Xerneas was introduced in Gen. VI, it couldn’t evolve, but the stag did have two forms: Active Mode and Neutral Mode. During an encounter, Xerneas changes into Active Mode, where its antlers become multi-color, and its legs light up gold. On the flip side, Neutral Mode is basically a resting phase that changes Xerneas blue.

So, anytime you throw Xerneas out during an encounter in Pokémon GO, it will appear as the vibrant and gleaming Active Mode, then return to Neutral Mode once in storage. This also applies to the Shiny variant of Xerneas that you might encounter during a raid. The off-color version has the same two-form color mechanic in and outside battle.

The best counters against Xerneas to win in ‘Pokémon GO.’

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Xerneas, you’ll have to overcome a difficult raid encounter with the Legendary stag. Thankfully, we have a list of the best counters you can use against the creature to come out on top.

Pokémon Moves Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Aggron Iron Tail and Heavy Slam Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega Gengar Lick and Sludge Bomb Mega Scizor Bullet Punch and Iron Head Nihilego Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb Mega Steelix Iron Tail and Heavy Slam Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Zacian Metal Claw and Iron Head

The best moveset for Xerneas in ‘Pokémon GO’ explained:

As mentioned, Xerneas is a Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon. It's weak to Poison and Steel-type attacks, but resistant to Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type moves. Among the moves available to Xerneas, the best will be Moonblast, Geomancy, and Zen Headbutt. In fact, for PvP encounters, a Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast can stand toe-to-toe with plenty of powerful Pokémon.