Your Guide on the Best Counters to Defeat Yveltal in 'Pokémon GO'

Yveltal is a fearsome Dark and Flying-type returning to 5-star raids in 'Pokémon GO.' Here's a guide of how to beat it and the best counters to use.

Aug. 18 2023

Yveltal, widely known in the Kalos region as the Destruction Pokémon, has returned to Pokémon GO as a 5-star raid encounter until Sept. 1, 2023.

This Gen. VI Legendary is a Dark and Flying-type boosted in foggy and windy weather, improving its attacks.

While it’s powerful, Yveltal isn’t invincible. As long as you know what it’s capable of and which counters to bring into the fight, you’ll come out as the winner. Here’s our guide on everything you need to know to beat Yveltal.

Following a Yveltal raid guide for ‘Pokémon GO’ will help you win.

Since Yveltal is a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon, it’s weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type movesets. Focus on bringing Pokémon with attacks focused on these elements to bring it down. But don’t use Ground, Psychic, Ghost, Grass, or Dark-type moves during the encounter.

Yveltal is immune to Ground and Psychic-type attacks and resistant to the rest. And as mentioned, Yveltal is boosted during foggy and windy weather, so keep an eye on weather conditions before taking on the raid in Pokémon GO.

Players should use the best counters against Yveltal in ‘Pokémon GO.’

Trainers must bring their best creatures with the proper movesets into the Yveltal fight. Of all the Pokémon you can use, Mega Gardevoir and Mega Tyrantitar are the best counters against Yveltal, but we also have a list of other options if you don’t have them:

Pokémon Moves
Mega ManectricThunder Fang and Wild Charge
Mega GardevoirCharm and Dazzling Gleam
Mega AerodactylRock Throw and Rock Slide
ZekromCharge Beam and Fusion Bolt
ZurkitreeThunder Shock and Discharge
Mega AmpharosCharge Beam and Zap Cannon
Mega GlalieFrost Breath and Avalanche
Mega AbomasnowPowder Snow and Weather Ball
ThundurusVolt Switch and Thunderbolt
RampardosSmack Down and Rock Slide
Can Yveltal be Shiny in ‘Pokémon GO'?

It’s possible to encounter a Shiny Yveltal from a raid. Introduced during Fashion Week 2022, the Shiny Yveltal is an inverted version of the base form, splashed with white, grey, and crimson-red colors over the bird-like creature.

Aside from their looks, both forms are identical in power and abilities. Although, it won’t be a walk in the park to find a Shiny variant of Yveltal during its raid runtime. Its encounter rate is slim, and you can’t adjust it with any items. Essentially, you’d have to be lucky.

Your best chance is to spam as many raids as possible until Sept. 1 before Yveltal disappears. Despite whatever version you get, Yveltal is a pretty powerful addition to your PokéDex, so don’t miss grabbing this one while you can.

Latest Pokémon News and Updates

