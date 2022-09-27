Shiny Yveltal Is Now Available in 'Pokémon GO'

Those who haven't already captured the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal in Pokémon GO have the chance to from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8 during five-star raids in the game. The Pokémon, which previously graced the cover of Pokémon Y, is now available as a boss at gyms — but only for a short period of time.

How do you capture this Legendary Pokémon? The only way is by participating in raids, so it's time to get your team ready.