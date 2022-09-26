How to Move in 'Pokémon GO' Without Walking — Pros and Cons, Explained

OK, so the Pokémon experience is less immersive, but you don't have to explain to neighbors anymore why you're in their backyard trying to catch a Clefairy. The downside is you're less active, but you're safer and won't have to spend all that time walking about town. Besides the option is always there to walk around if you feel like it. It's just nice to have the choice.

Does Nintendo even allow people to play Pokémon GO without walking? Yes and no. You'll have to download location spoofer software.