Ryann and James From 'The Ultimatum' Don't Live Together — Here's Why! Ryann McCraken and James Morris have become fan favorites on Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum.' But some are curious about why they live apart in real life. By D.M. Aug. 23 2023, Published 10:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back and filled with more drama than ever before. Season 2 features an array of interesting participants who are hoping to solidify their relationship statuses. Unlike some dating shows, participants in The Ultimatum are not vying for a cash prize.

Contestants on the reality series are issued an ultimatum by their unhappy partners. One person from each pairing wants to get engaged, while the other has cold feet. At the end of each season, the couples will decide to stay together or go their separate ways. During the reunion episode, which will be available for streaming on Aug. 30, 2023, the couples will reveal whether they decided to remain an item following their participation on the show.

One couple, Ryann McCraken and James Morris, have captured the hearts of fans. Ryann is a radiologic technologist and former prom queen. Meanwhile, James is a grad student who also works as a research assistant. The pair met in high school and have been together ever since. Despite their love for one another, Ryann and James live apart and fans are wondering why.

Why do Ryann McCraken and James Morris live apart?

Ryann issued the ultimatum to her beau, as she is certain she wants to spend the rest of her life with James. However, some fans have noticed that Ryann and James live in separate places. The two have been a couple for over seven years and are from the same town. But the reason Ryann and James live in different places is far less scathing than some fans may think.

James is a grad student and moved to complete his studies. Due to the distance, James and Ryann’s relationship has become riddled with problems. The pair struggles with communication, intimacy, and trust, but they're attempting to salvage their romance. Ryann makes no secret of her desire to marry James, and he doesn't object. However, James is still in school and he wants to land a job before proposing to Ryann.

Are Ryann McCraken and James Morris still together?

During Season 2 of The Ultimatum, Ryann and James recouple with Treyvon “Trey” Brunson and Jeriah “Riah” Nelson, respectively. Riah and James don't have a connection, but Ryann and Trey appear to get along happily. Now, some fans are wondering if Ryann and James decided to explore another romantic quest.

According to their Instagram accounts, Ryann and James are still together. Both have photos of the other on their social media accounts, and James even has an image of himself and Ryann as his TikTok profile photo. For her part, Ryann still has photos of the pair on her Instagram. However, those images are included in slideshows uploaded before The Ultimatum began filming.