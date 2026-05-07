Boomer Esiason Is Working From Home and 'Boomer & Gio' Listeners Want To Know Why "Hypocrite!" By Chrissy Bobic Published May 7 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With a name like Boomer Esiason, any comment that comes out of the former NFL player and co-host of the Morning Show with Boomer & Gio that isn't something a boomer would say is surprising. And since he has spoken about the so-called softer generations working from home and then turned around and did it himself, listeners were concerned why he was not in the studio.

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So, why is Boomer Esiason working from home? The WFAN and CBS Sports show Morning Show with Boomer & Gio airs weekdays as a morning drive-time radio show. After the hosts announced that Boomer was working from home, they shared a video of him on Instagram showing him with a WFAN microphone at home. They didn't mention an illness, which only added to the questions from fans.

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Why is Boomer Esiason working from home?

The Morning Show with Boomer & Gio did not explain at the top of the show why Boomer is working from home. In the video posted on Instagram, Boomer mentions throwing on the first shirt he could find when he got out of bed in the morning to hop on and record the radio show with his co-hosts. But he doesn't mention why he is home, and why he apparently knew the night before that he would be working from home.

Boomer is not a fan of the work-from-home life, and he has said as much on the show before. He even once insisted that employees come into the studio despite a blizzard on its way. It might seem hypocritical of Boomer to then voluntarily work from home, and listeners were vocal about it on X (formerly Twitter).

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"Guess he's not working then since he doesn't believe in WFH. Hypocrite!" One apparent fan commented on the X post. Another wrote, "Because he played a late round of golf? What a clown. If any of the other guys did this, how would he respond?"

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The 'Morning Show With Boomer & Gio' poked fun at Boomer for staying home to work.

Although Morning Show With Boomer & Gio did not immediately explain why Boomer chose to work from home, they didn't waste time poking fun at him in the Instagram video. Because he put on a denim button-down shirt for the broadcast, the guys made an AI photo of Boomer in the shirt and cowboy hat, complete with a farmhouse background to make fun of him while he worked from home. But it still wasn't enough to satisfy listeners who readily called out Boomer for doing what he has criticized younger generations for.

Boomer is working from home today pic.twitter.com/pJ6whdG7MN — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) May 6, 2026

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Why did Boomer Esiason leave CBS Sports?

Boomer, who once played for the Cincinnati Bengals, remained in sports long after he retired from the NFL. Part of his continued sports career included working on the CBS Sports show The NFL Today. In 2024, he shared that he planned to step away to make time for himself and that he planned to remain with the morning radio show, which he did.