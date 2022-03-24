Why Do People Call Coffee "Joe"? You Can Thank This Naval Secretary

People come up with silly names for things that seemingly make no sense whatsoever. Take the word "cap" for instance. It became a slang term that just means "lie," as dumb as that sounds. It's got the same number of letters and syllables, and when you look into how it got started, it turns out it was all because some folks misunderstood a popular song lyric.

But slang terms come and go all of the time. Then, there are those that stand the test of time — like how people call coffee "joe." So, how did the caffeinated beverage get its nickname?