‘Manifest’ Season 4 Explains Why Eagan Is in Prison — It’s No Big Mystery

In Season 4, Episode 4, "Go-Around," Ben's continued search for his daughter, Eden, leads him to Eagan. He visits Eagan in prison to discover that Eagan has been attacked while in custody — he sports several bruises and a black eye. But his injuries don't stop him from once again pushing his own agenda when Ben demands to know where Eden is.

Eagan asks Ben if he's familiar with the concept of leverage and says, "You get what you want when you give me what I want."

"You want me to get you out of prison?" a skeptical Ben asks when Eagan clarifies that he wants out.