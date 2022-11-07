Why Did Athena Karkanis Leave ‘Manifest’? Fans Want to See More of Grace Stone in Season 4

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest

On nearly every TV show, there’s one character viewers have trouble rooting for. In Manifest, that character was Grace Stone, played by actress Athena Karkanis.

Many fans bashed Grace’s decision to move on with a new life (and another man) after her husband Ben (Josh Dallas) vanished on Flight 828. As Ben, Cal (Jack Messina/Ty Doran), and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) readjust to their new lives, Ben and Grace eventually find their way back to each other.