Unpacking Why Everything Is Unavailable on Amazon as Outage Reports Spike Again In 2026, there have been multiple outages causing Amazon to prevent users from being able to shop. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 20 2026, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Amazon offers the convenience of shopping from your phone in your moment of need. For many items and locations, it even offers the added bonus of paying extra for same-day shipping. So, it is understandably frustrating when you open Amazon to shop for something only to be hit with some sort of error message, such as that everything is “currently unavailable.”

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So, why is everything unavailable on Amazon from time to time? Turns out, a widespread outage is usually the culprit. Making things worse, this is something that happens from time to time. Keep reading to learn more about why this happens and what users think about it.

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Why is everything unavailable on Amazon often comes down to outages and glitches.

In March 2026, thousands of users reported problems on multiple days involving Amazon’s shopping experience. According to USA Today, many users said they couldn’t add items to their carts or complete purchases. Furthermore, some listings noted products were unavailable — even everyday items that were rarely out of stock.

According to Down Detector via Hindustan Times, reports of problems began to climb in the evening on March 19. More than 2,500 Amazon users had flagged the problem at one point in time. Many noted items were disappearing from their carts or they became unavailable when they tried to check out.

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While frustrating, these issues are normally tied to a temporary system outage. Reports regarding the outage on March 19 noted that by 4 a.m. Amazon was reportedly working normal again. Earlier in March of 2026, a separate outage affected tens of thousands of users, with reports peaking at around 25,000 users.

Is Amazon broke?cause why everything say it’s unavailable 😭🫤 — M.Zhané🦄 (@blckBEAUTY_) March 19, 2026

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During that disruption, shoppers experienced a range of problems — including checkout errors, fluctuating prices, and difficulty completing purchases. Amazon acknowledged the issue at the time, apologizing and stating that it was working to resolve the problem. Seeing similar complaints surface again just weeks later led many users to wonder whether these glitches are becoming more frequent.

@amazon why is everything unavailable or out of stock? I went to hit purchase on 12 items in my cart and watched them all disappear and become unavailable. Now the most basic items are not available. What is happening??? — Silly Goose (@Tiffany67283692) March 19, 2026

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When Amazon glitches, it can make everything look unavailable at once.

If you are ever browsing Amazon and you notice every product you browse is suddenly out of stock, that’s usually not what is happening. During an outage, Amazon’s systems sometimes struggle to display inventory. This can result in you still being able to open Amazon and browse it, but the results showing as unavailable.

The same goes for carts — products may be removed, marked unavailable, or fail to load correctly. It’s less about supply and more about how the platform is functioning. Some users have even reported making it all the way through the shopping experience only for the items to disappear from the cart when they press the button to check out.

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