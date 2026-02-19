Why Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Jail? Imran Khan is a former cricketer-turned-politician. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 19 2026, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

People are asking why Imran Khan is in jail after a dozen former international cricket captains called for the Pakistani government to make certain he has proper medical care and treatment. According to the Associated Press, 14 former cricket captains have called for the ex-cricketeer to be treated with "dignity and basic human consideration," in a letter written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," read the letter. "Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit."

The former prime minister reportedly lost 85 percent of his vision in his right eye after the government announced he'd undergone a procedure. After his lawyer, Salman Safdar, visited Imran Khan in prison and revealed he'd lost much of his sight, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) began protesting to demand his release to a hospital. So, why is he in jail?

Who is Imran Khan, and why is he in jail?

Imran Khan is the former prime minister of Pakistan and a retired cricketer. He burst onto the international scene in 1971 and became a captain in 1982. Imran was considered to be an exceptional cricketer, and he led his team to victory at the 1992 World Cup. Imran retired soon after and turned to politics, founding the PTI party in 1996.

The former athlete became the prime minister in 2018. In 2022, he was removed from office via a parliamentary no-confidence vote after losing the support of the country's military, per Al Jazeera. According to PBS, he was arrested on corruption charges, and later charged with receiving state gifts, as was his wife, Bushra Bibi. The BBC reports they received 10-year sentences for criminal breach of trust and seven-year sentences for criminal misconduct. Imhran was already serving a 14-year sentence.

He gave up literally everything for Pakistan and the people.. don’t forget he is in jail for standing up to this corrupt mafia who at the drop of a hat will do anything for 💰.. he did this for us.. not for himself. Speak up for him! #ImranKhanHealthEmergency pic.twitter.com/te0bsiU29z — Saima (@DaLondonGirl) February 19, 2026

Imran and Bushra were convicted after Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia gave the former first lady a luxury jewellery set during a state visit back in 2021. Imran has said that their arrests are politically motivated. Their son, Kasim, shared a post on X defending his father and revealed that Imran is being denied visits from his family.

"My father, Imran Khan, is in prison because he stood up for democracy," he wrote. "He is held in solitary confinement, denied access to his doctors, and restricted from meeting his lawyers and family. At the same time, members of his family and thousands of his supporters have been abducted or dragged before military courts. This is not justice — it is political revenge."

My father, Imran Khan, is in prison because he stood up for democracy. He is held in solitary confinement, denied access to his doctors, and restricted from meeting his lawyers and family. At the same time, members of his family and thousands of his supporters have been abducted… — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) September 12, 2025