Jimmy Horn Jr. Remains Close to His Father Jimmy Horn Sr. Despite Incarceration Jimmy Horn Sr. has been in jail since 2021 on multiple drug-related charges. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 10 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET

Since transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder in 2023, Jimmy Horn Jr. has quickly become a standout in college football. Head coach Deion Sanders frequently praises the superstar wide receiver, describing him as a "frickin' warrior" and a "game-changer."

However, Jimmy's rise to success hasn't come without its challenges. Behind the scenes, his father, Jimmy Horn Sr., is currently incarcerated. Here's the full story behind his dad's severe situation.

Why is Jimmy Horn Sr. in jail?

For those unaware, Jimmy Horn Sr. has been in jail since 2021 on multiple drug-related charges, leaving him unable to witness his son's rise in college football. During a recent Good Morning America appearance to promote Season 3 of his Prime Video docuseries Coach Prime, coach Deion Sanders revealed that Jimmy Horn Sr. had been moved to an undisclosed prison outside of Denver.

Recognizing the emotional weight of the situation, Coach Prime stepped in as more than just a coach. He even accompanied Jimmy Horn Jr. on a visit to see his father, Jimmy Horn Sr, strengthening the family-oriented culture he has fostered within the Colorado program.

Coach Prime message for Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. Father who has Court Today 🖤 pic.twitter.com/aeFuFhBAW9 — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 14, 2024

The visit proved to be an emotional moment, underscoring Sanders' dedication to supporting his players off the field. Additionally, Sanders has been a vocal advocate for Horn Sr.'s rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society.

Jimmy Horn Jr. still keeps in touch with his father.

According to multiple reports, Jimmy Horn Jr. was raised by his father, Jimmy Horn Sr., as a single parent in Sanford, Fla. A former football player himself, Horn Sr. played in high school and at Bethune-Cookman University. After his playing days ended, he worked as a truck driver and barber, always striving to make a living for himself and his son.

Despite the challenges of raising a child on his own, Jimmy Horn Sr. was determined to provide Horn Jr. with a better life and a future that was different from his own. He passed on his love for football, a passion that became Horn Jr.'s escape from the difficulties of his upbringing.

However, in 2021, everything changed when Jimmy Horn Sr. was incarcerated on multiple drug-related charges. His imprisonment not only separated him from his son during a pivotal time in Horn Jr.'s life but also prevented him from witnessing his son's rise in college football. Regardless of the distance, the bond between father and son has remained strong. Horn Jr. stays in regular contact with his father, drawing strength and inspiration from their conversations, even from behind bars.