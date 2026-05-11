Latto Has Announced That She Is Retiring After the Release of Her 'Big Mama' Album "Thank you for everything." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 11 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The genre of female rap is one that has evolved. From the era of Queen Latifah and Roxanne Shante to Nicki Minaj and Rapsody, the genre has ushered in a slew of talent that many say has trumped their counterparts. While recent talks of the genre declining have come to light — mainly due to new releases failing to chart and fans not connecting to the music — it’s clear that avid listeners are holding out hope for the girls to deliver undeniable hits.

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Speaking of new and forthcoming releases, Latto’s fourth studio album, “Big Mama,” is set to be released on May 29. And while some of the singles from the album failed to chart, fans are excited to hear more from the Georgia femcee. However, Latto dropped a bomb about the album, sharing that she’s putting down the mic for good.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Latto retiring?

On May 8, Latto took to X (formerly Twitter) to share with fans that “Big Mama” will be her last studio project. “5/29. My retirement album. Thank you for everything,” the 27-year-old tweeted.

As expected, fans questioned the announcement. Since Latto is currently pregnant with her first child with longtime boyfriend 21 Savage, many believe that the announcement is due to pregnancy hormones.

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Source: MEGA

On the flip side, others believe that Latto is taking a step back to focus on motherhood. Interestingly, Latto didn’t provide any insight into her decision, which has caused some folks to believe that the announcement may be a ploy.

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It’s common for musicians to make a retirement announcement, then later return and release new music. Keep in mind, Jay-Z announced his retirement in 2003 and later released the album “Kingdom Come” in 2006. LL Cool J also announced his retirement in 2016, but retracted his statement hours later on social media. So, it is safe to assume that Latto may have a change of heart in the future.

Source: Mega

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Lizzo has pleaded with Latto not to retire.

Fans are not taking Latto's announcement lightly. Like many Latto fans, Lizzo is making her sentiments known about Latto’s retirement announcement. In an Instagram Stories post shared by The Shade Room, Lizzo is seen in a car with the audio “Big Mama” playing in the background. The on-screen text reads: “Latto, you better not retire.”

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Latto has not responded to Lizzo’s plea, but a lot of social media users are calling crap on the announcement. In the eyes of many, Latto’s announcement is nothing more than a marketing tool to drive record sales. After all, since her last album, “Sugar Honey Iced Tea,” only sold 29,000 units in its first week, people believe that this is a way to increase sales.

Others also made it a point to call out some new artists for using gimmicks and PR stunts as a means to elevate their careers. “Latto hasn’t sold close to enough records to retire. Publicity stunt for y'all to actually buy her music lol,” one person commented.

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