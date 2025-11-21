People Are Asking Why New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Meeting With Donald Trump Zohran won the New York City Mayoral Election on Nov. 4, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 21 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office after the president called him "a communist lunatic," and people are asking why he agreed to the meeting with the twice-impeached president. The meeting took place on Nov. 21, 2025. Trump was extremely critical and racist during Zohran's mayoral campaign, even calling the mayoral candidate "a communist lunatic" online.

Zohran is the first Muslim mayor in New York City and the youngest and first Indian-American elected to the office. Trump targeted Zohran on Truth Social during the election and encouraged Jewish people not to vote for him. "Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” So, why did Zohran agree to the meeting with Trump?

Why did Zohran Mamdani meet with Donald Trump?

Zohran said that he wanted to speak to the president in an effort to benefit New Yorkers, according to the BBC. "I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers," he said in a briefing on Nov. 20. "If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say something."

"I know that for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, this meeting is between two very different candidates who they voted for for the same reason," he added. "They wanted a leader who would take on the cost-of-living crisis." The mayor-elect had a message for Trump following his win and let him know that New York will always be "a city built by immigrants."

Thank you, New York City. Together we made history.



Now let’s get to work. https://t.co/G7F2sbda74 pic.twitter.com/GQABMqJHgn — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 5, 2025

"Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you — Turn the volume up," he said. "New York will remain a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.” Trump bashed Zohran again on Truth Social after he won the election in New York City and said, "he's not very smart."

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," he wrote. "We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"