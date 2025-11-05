After Losing NYC’s Mayoral Election, What Will Andrew Cuomo Do Now? Zohan Mamdani defeated the city’s decades-long presence, the state’s former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 5 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After several months of campaigning, the final result of the 2025 New York City mayoral election was revealed — and political newcomer Zohran Mamdani defeated the city’s decades-long presence, the state’s former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Article continues below advertisement

Many predict that Andrew Cuomo has an almost impossible battle to win, given his personal life littered with sexual misconduct allegations and his shocking allegiance to Donald Trump. Now that he has lost, questions have arisen regarding his next move.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What will Andrew Cuomo do now?

The political dynasty that began with his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, has officially come to an end, and many political experts have wondered what Andrew’s next plan of action will be. As of now, things seem uncertain. While many are predicting that his political days are over and he will fade away into retirement, others, mainly his supporters, are hopeful that his next act will be worthwhile.

During his concession speech on Nov. 4, Cuomo addressed his supporters with pride. "This campaign was the right fight to wage, and I am proud of what we did and what we did together," he said, per CBS News. "This campaign was to contest the philosophies that are shaping the Democratic party, the future of this city, and the future of this country."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

After congratulating Mamdani on his victory, the crowd of his supporters began to boo, but Cuomo stopped them. "No, that is not right and that is not us," he stated. "Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can, because we need our New York City government to work."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew’s younger brother, journalist Chris Cuomo, spoke about is loss live on air.

“I believe in my brother,” Chris said while anchoring NewsNation’s election night coverage. “I think he’s a tremendous operator within government. But he’s not what Democrats want right now in their party.” “And Democrats win in New York City,” he continued. “That’s the one-line analysis: The Democrat was going to win in New York City. But the type of Democrat and what they want, I do believe there’s a metaphor here as a reaction to MAGA.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chris also shared that he believes Mamdani was elected due to the attitude and outlook of Democrats heading into the midterm elections. “I believe he and his people are looking at this race because they see what can beat them in the midterms and the lineup,” he said during the broadcast. “It is MAGA on the other side with more people and more intensity than we saw with MAGA.”