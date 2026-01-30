Why Is Melanie Lawson in a Wheelchair? Inside the Health Journey She’s Shared With Viewers ABC13 viewers have noticed changes in Melanie Lawson’s mobility. She has been open about her MS diagnosis and what it means. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 30 2026, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@abc13melanielawson

For decades, Melanie Lawson has been a familiar and trusted presence in Houston homes. As a longtime anchor on ABC13, she built a career defined by warmth, credibility, and resilience. Over time, viewers began noticing visible changes in her mobility, including her use of a wheelchair, prompting questions about what she was facing behind the scenes.

Those questions became more urgent as she announced she would be leaving her anchor role in Jan. 2026. While speculation spread, she had already shared the answer years earlier. Melanie has been living with multiple sclerosis, a condition she chose to speak about publicly to help others better understand what life with MS can look like. Continue reading to learn why Melanie Lawson is in a wheelchair.

Source: Instagram/@houstonmayor January 29, 2026 declared as Melanie Lawson Day in Houston

Why is Melanie Lawson in a wheelchair, and what has she said about her diagnosis?

Melanie revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) after experiencing physical symptoms. According to ABC13, she recalled waking up one morning unable to feel her legs, an alarming moment that led to medical testing and ultimately an MS diagnosis. The condition affects the central nervous system and can impact movement, balance, and strength in unpredictable ways. She said when she heard she had MS, she was "scared to death." For years, she used a cane to help her walk.

She has been open about living with MS and the challenges that come with it. While she has discussed using a cane in the past, she has not publicly detailed every aspect of her mobility needs. What she has consistently shared is her commitment to honesty about her diagnosis and visibility for people living with MS. She told the Defender, "I decided to go public because my parents and some of my friends pushed me to do so, saying I could help someone else perhaps in some difficult situation."

MS looks different for everyone. Some days allow for more independence, while others require additional support. Her openness helped normalize the reality that mobility needs can change over time, even for someone who remains mentally sharp and professionally capable. She said MS and any other chronic illness create frustration. "There are days when I’m frustrated because I can’t walk as fast or stand as long as I like." But she said she doesn't stop. "I just adjust my life."

Here's what Melanie's departure from ABC13 means for her next chapter.

In January 2026, Melanie announced she would be stepping away from her anchor position at ABC13. The station marked the moment as a celebration of her decades-long career rather than a sudden departure. While she has talked about her struggle with MS, she has not publicly detailed specific reasons for the timing of her exit. What is clear is the outpouring of support from colleagues and viewers as she closed a major chapter in Houston television.