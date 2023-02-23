Frustrated That Your New PSVR 2 Controller Isn’t Working? Here’s How to Fix It
The newly released PSVR 2 is earning rave reviews from critics, but it sounds like some early adopters are already running into issues with the device. One of the most common complaints is a faulty Sense controller, which makes it nearly impossible to use your PSVR 2 as intended.
Fortunately, users have already discovered a few workarounds for the problem until Sony issues a full patch.
If you’re trying to figure out why your PSVR 2 controller is not working, here’s what you need to do to fix it.
Why is my PSVR 2 controller not working?
A quick scroll through Twitter makes it clear that this PSVR 2 controller problem isn’t an isolated incident. What’s even more concerning, however, is the wide variety of symptoms. Some folks have no issues with their controllers until they launch into a game, others report that just the right controller isn’t working, while others still are claiming that the devices will randomly disconnect.
Sony is yet to make a formal statement about the issue, but the company is no doubt aware of the complaints and is working on an update. For now, it’s unclear exactly why PSVR 2 controllers aren’t working – which only serves to make the problem more aggravating.
Of course, folks who picked up the $550 headset probably don’t want to sit around and wait for a fix, and several users have discovered a few solutions to the problem.
How to fix PSVR 2 controller.
Here’s how to fix a PSVR 2 controller that's not working:
- The first thing you can try doing is fully charging both controllers. Many users are reporting that this fixes their issues.
- If that doesn’t work, connect your headset to your PS5, then dive into the "Accessories" menu from the "Settings" screen. Next, select "Controller," then "Trigger Effect Intensity." Disable this option, then re-enable it.
- Another reported fix is to simply reset your controllers. To do this, use a pin to press the tiny reset button on the back of your controller. Be sure you’re loaded into the game or app that’s giving you trouble before trying this method (and some users claim they need to do this every time they start a new game).
With any luck, one of the above methods with fix your unresponsive PSVR 2 controller. If none of them work, consider reaching out to the PSVR 2 support team. You’ll also want to keep your eyes glued to the PlayStation Support page on Twitter, and it might even be worth checking out the official video on how to set up your PSVR 2. Like any new piece of hardware, PSVR 2 is likely to see a slew of patches in the coming weeks, so here's hoping one of them fixes this controller glitch.