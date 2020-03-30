Is Nell Really Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? — Fans Are Unsure

A recent episode of NCIS: Los Angeles saw a newbie risk setting off a bomb by sitting on it during a routine car search — but this was far from the most unnerving scene to unfold.

Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) sent fans into a state of unmediated shock by threatening them with her imminent departure. The announcement came out of the blue, leaving many perplexed. So, why is Nell leaving NCIS: Los Angeles?