Why Can’t You Play Neon in 'VALORANT'? Riot Explains Sudden Disable 'VALORANT' players lost one of the game’s fastest agents after Riot flagged a competitive issue. By Darrell Marrow Published May 7 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@valorclips.gg

Riot Games temporarily disabled Neon in VALORANT on PC, and fans went into a frenzy. VALORANT is Riot Games’ free-to-play tactical shooter where two teams of five battle with sharp aim, agent abilities, and round-by-round strategy. Riot describes the game as a “5v5 tactical shooter featuring agents with unique abilities.”

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Players attack, defend, plant or defuse the Spike, buy weapons between rounds, and try to outplay opponents before getting picked off. Now, one of the game’s most popular agents is missing, leaving fans with plenty of questions about her return.

Source: Riot Games

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Why has Neon been removed from ‘VALORANT'?

The issue affects competitive integrity, so Riot pulled the speedy duelist until Patch 12.09 arrives. “We recently discovered a graphics exploit with Neon’s Fast Lane ability that affects competitive integrity, so we’re disabling her on PC from now until Patch 12.09 to fix the bug,” Riot said in a statement. “We’ve also been working on some Neon changes for a while to address parts of her kit that are over-tuned, which will go live when she returns in 12.09. More details from our devs tomorrow.”

Neon became one of the game’s flashiest agents because she plays fast. She’s described as a Filipino duelist who “surges forward at shocking speeds” and catches enemies off guard before striking quickly. Her Fast Lane ability fires two energy lines that rise into walls of static electricity. Those walls block vision and damage enemies who pass through them, which makes them a huge part of her playstyle.

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Fast Lane is supposed to control sightlines, help Neon take space, and create chaos during fast pushes. If a graphics exploit makes that wall behave differently or lets players gain unintended visual information, it can swing fights unfairly.

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When will Neon return to ‘VALORANT'?

Neon will return when VALORANT Patch 12.09 goes live. Riot has not confirmed a separate official release date, but several esports outlets expect the update to arrive around mid-May. Esports pointed to May 13, while Dot Esports estimated May 12 through May 14 based on Riot’s normal patch schedule after Patch 12.08. Riot released Patch 12.08 on April 28, so the timing matches the game’s usual update rhythm.

This is not the first time Riot has disabled a VALORANT agent. Omen got pulled in 2020 after a patch created a bug involving teleporting through barriers and invincibility. According to PC Gamer, Harbor was also disabled in the Competitive queue in 2022 after his Reckoning ultimate caused major lag spikes in some matches. Cypher and Yoru have also been temporarily removed from ranked or competitive play after serious bugs or exploits.