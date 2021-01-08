Should We All Start Calling Vice President Pence "Mr. President"?

An angry mob of violent, pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building while the Congress was certifying Biden’s upcoming presidency. The aftermath has some journalists and politicians calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would effectively remove Trump from power.

Twitter users have noticed that Vice President Pence is being called “Mr. President” on the Senate floor by some people. So has the 25th amendment been invoked? Why is Pence being called Mr. President?