People Are Cancelling Sienna Mae After She Was Accused of Sexual Assault

People Are Cancelling Sienna Mae After She Was Accused of Sexual AssaultBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 1 2021, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
A major backlash against TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez is fomenting online. The influencer, who is a member of The Hype House, became popular on the social media platform thanks to posts about body positivity. Her relationship with fellow TikTok star Jack Wright also contributed to her popularity. Now, Sienna Mae has been accused of sexually assaulting Jack throughout their relationship.
Sienna Mae is being canceled over accusations related to Jack Wright.
Sienna Mae's cancellation started following weeks of speculation that she and Jack may have called it quits. Then, more recently, Mason Rizzo, one of Jack's close friends, offered additional detail on what happened between them on Twitter.
In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Mason accused Sienna of repeatedly assaulting Jack in spite of the fact that Jack had established clear boundaries in their relationship.
Mason also said that Sienna told Jack to kill himself and that she was "verbally and physically abusive," often prioritizing her own growth over everything else.
In a follow-up tweet, Mason explained that he had deleted his original tweet after all parties involved in the matter agreed that it would be best to handle the situation offline.
Sienna has addressed the allegations in a post on Instagram, saying that the allegation was false.
"Friends fight and relationships sometimes change, but allegations of a criminal act are not to be thrown around loosely," she said. "Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never okay. I'm beyond saddened by this situation. In order for all of us to move forward, I will be taking this offline with Jack. Thank you to all who have reached out with love and concern."
Sienna Mae is also facing backlash over her merchandise.
After Sienna was accused of assault, other Twitter users took the opportunity to bring attention to controversies that she has faced in the past. In particular, Sienna was criticized for a line of merchandise that she promoted that some critics suggested promoted eating disorders. In one tone-deaf photo, Sienna can be seen posing with a sweatshirt that says "did you eat today?" on it.
Sienna eventually apologized and took down the merchandise, but her critics say that her approach towards body positivity often misses the mark. In some TikToks, she has posted images of herself before and after eating, which critics say can also exacerbate an eating disorder.
Between the controversy over the accusations against her and her history of controversial merch, plenty of people were ready to cancel Sienna online.
"I hate to put down women but Sienna Mae is the same girl that filmed her perfectly skinny body before and after eating four tacos both times looking the same," one user wrote on Twitter. "She spreads body positivity but one of her first videos on TikTok is her talking about another girls ED."
"No, because did anyone actually genuinely like Sienna Mae?" another asked.
As Sienna deals with the fallout from her backlash, it's unclear whether she'll be able to retain her popular online presence. Given the serious nature of the criticism against her, it's possible that this cancellation will be justified, at least in the eyes of some.