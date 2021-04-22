The Hype House Is Heading to Netflix

The Hype House Is Heading to NetflixBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 22 2021, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
What does Chase Hudson eat for dinner? And, what does it feel like to attend a meeting with Thomas Petrou? Which Hype House members snore?
These are just some of the questions the TikTok group's new reality series on Netflix might cover.
The docuseries developed and produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment will take a closer look at the day-to-day life of the TikTok prodigies in the Hype House, including Kouvr Annon and Sienna Mae Gomez.
That's right. The Hype House is getting its own TV show.
The Hype House is getting a TV show, and it's heading to Netflix.
Back in August of 2020, it was announced that the Hype House would be getting its own reality show, to be titled The Hype Life. And now it looks like The Hype Life is heading to Netflix. From brainstorming sessions to new member initiation ceremonies, The Hype Life will capture the most exciting events taking place inside the 14,000 square foot Hollywood Hills mansion currently occupied by the members of the Hype House.
The show will revolve around the shenanigans the members get into, as well as how they create content together for brands. The series will also feature a number of people behind the scenes who have been creating top reality show content for years.
Executive producers include Wheelhouse Group Chief Content Officer Eric Wattenberg, Deanna Markoff, who was previously a co-executive producer of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Spoke Studios Co-President Will Nothacker, Luke Neslage, an executive producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Kit Gordon, who worked on Little People, Big World.
So, who is in the cast?
Back when the show was first announced, fans were told the show will predominantly focus on the Hype House founders Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, Avani Gregg, Nikita Dragun, Kouvr Annon, Nick Austin, Mia Hayward, Angel Herrera, Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, Madi Monroe, Ryland Storms, Alex Warren, Jack Wright, James Wright, and Nate Wyatt.
However, as fans of the TikTok collective know, they've had quite a few shake-ups in the past year, and several members have become disconnected from the group. So perhaps it's no surprise that the cast list announced now in April 2021 is a bit smaller.
According to Deadline, fans should expect to see Chase, Thomas, Nikita, Kouvr, Jack, Alex, Larri Merritt, and Sienna Mae Gomez. While it doesn't mean that the other influencers previously announced for the series won't appear, it does show that the main cast list might be lighter than expected.
When is the show's premiere date?
The premiere date hasn't been announced yet. However, the show is far from the only thing the Hype House fans should look forward to. The TV show makes up one part of a new deal between the Hype House and Wheelhouse, Deadline reveals.
"The Hype House is a creative rocket ship, piloted by extremely hard-working, business-savvy young adults who have already built incredible audiences that both platforms and brands can tap into," Eric Wattenberg told Deadline.
"Unlike other social media, TikTok leans into singing, dancing, and acting, and we think it makes for a natural fit, and an easier lift for these young stars to ally with a company focused on talent across the board. We believe the sky’s the limit for our two Houses," he added.
Some fans were beyond thrilled to hear about the news. Others, not so much. As some Twitter users claim, the TikTokers are still at the earliest stages of their careers, and it's uncertain how well they would fare in the new environment.
The Hype House isn't the only TikTok group with a TV show in the making.
Charli D'Amelio was the first member of the Hype House to enter into discussions about a reality show, though she's now a former member. The first wave of rumors about a series chronicling the day-to-day life of the D'Amelio family began to emerge in April of 2020, and we now know that the series is slated for Hulu.
Sway House (despite having disbanded), Kids Next Door, and Clubhouse are said to be in talks with television show producers as well.