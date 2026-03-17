Here's Why St. Patrick’s Day Falls on March 17 — and the Real Story Behind the Holiday Before the green beer and parades, St. Patrick’s Day was a quiet feast day rooted in faith and Irish history. By Darrell Marrow Published March 17 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Pubs and bars around the world turn into a sea of green on March 17 as folks rush to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The holiday, synonymous with the color green, celebrates Irish heritage with beers, shamrocks, and “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” T-shirts.

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For many Americans, St. Patrick’s Day is a time to show love for Irish culture by partying. But the holiday has deep religious roots and real cultural weight. Even the date, March 17, carries a specific meaning.

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Why is St. Patrick’s Day on March 17?

The date is not random, and it is not tied to Saint Patrick’s birthday. March 17 marks the traditional day of St. Patrick’s death, which is why the holiday lands there every year. The man at the center of it all was not actually Irish. According to Britannica, Patrick was born in Roman Britain. He was kidnapped at about age 16, taken to Ireland as an enslaved person, escaped, and later returned as a missionary.

For centuries, the day in Ireland focused on church services, modest meals, and honoring Patrick’s religious legacy. Essentially, the holiday’s roots are Irish and spiritual, even if the modern version got much louder later on.

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Some of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day traditions also did not begin in Ireland. The parade tradition is a perfect example. The holiday began in Ireland, but the large-scale parade culture grew in the United States. According to History, the first documented St. Patrick’s Day parade took place in St. Augustine, Fla., in 1601. Ireland.com reports that Boston held a parade in 1737, while Ireland’s first official parade came much later, in Waterford in 1903.

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Why do people drink on St. Patrick’s Day?

According to Britannica, Irish immigrants in the United States helped turn St. Patrick’s Day from a religious feast into a party holiday. People drink on St. Patrick’s Day because of a mix of religion, migration, and modern marketing. The holiday falls during Lent, and traditionally, people lifted Lenten restrictions for the feast, according to History. Irish families attended church in the morning, then celebrated in the afternoon with food, dancing, and drinks. That tradition gave the day a built-in excuse to loosen up.

However, early observances in Ireland looked very different. History explains that Ireland treated March 17 as a restrained religious day for centuries. Laws even required pubs to close on St. Patrick’s Day until the 20th century. Today, the holiday reaches far beyond Ireland. Britannica says people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day worldwide, and Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening campaign proves it. Cities like New York, Paris, Madrid, and Milan host major events, while landmarks across the world light up green.