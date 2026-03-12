Universal Epic Universe Announced Another Extended Closure for Stardust Racers "I fear I'm never gonna get to do Stardust Racers." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 12 2026, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There are few things that irk amusement park enthusiasts quite like arriving at their favorite park, only to discover that their favorite ride is closed for an unspecified amount of time. That's what happened with Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe. This isn't the first time the coaster wasn't open for business for guests, but now that it's closed yet again, people are asking why Stardust Racers is closed and when it will be open again.

To be fair, Stardust Racers isn't your average coaster at Universal Epic Universe. It features two "racing" cars in a space theme, not in line with a specific movie, but just whimsical enough for young and older riders to appreciate. And for some riders, it's even better at night, because the track doesn't light up, meaning the carts actually look like a spaceships in the sky, in a way. Naturally, some guests go to Universal Epic Universe just to ride Stardust Racers.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Why is Stardust Racers closed?

According to Theme Park Insider, Stardust Racers closed in February 2026 with a promised re-opening date of March 15. However, on March 11, it was announced that the ride would remain closed until the beginning of April. At this point, some park goers might not want to even rely on that date, given the previous timeline.

The reason behind Stardust Racers closing, though, might be all about safety. Per Theme Park Insider, the coaster closed for a renovation of the ride. The ride opened up for the first time in the Spring of 2025. It was open for less than a year before park officials made the decision to close it down for maintenance. Fans were pretty upset about discovering the extended closure for the coaster.

One amusement park enthusiast wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I fear I'm never gonna get to do Stardust Racers." Someone else posted, "Yeah ... Stardust Racers is gonna be closed when I get there in May, isn't it?" At this point, that's definitely a possibility.

What happened on Stardust Racers?

Although the ride was closed so employees could work on it for refurbishment, it is curious that the ride would need to have that done so soon after it initially opened at the park. It could be because of an accident that occurred on Stardust Racers in September 2025, months after the coaster opened up to guests at Universal Epic Universe.

A rider died in September 2025 following injuries sustained on Stardust Racers. At the time, the ride closed down, but reopened days after the accident. Florida Today reported that, as of December 2025, multiple lawsuits had been filed, reporting that the ride caused extensive injuries to riders.

Disappointed with our visit to @UniversalORL today at Epic Universe. We've been planning this trip since December, excited for Stardust Racers to be open based on info back then—but it's still closed. Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge was down all day too. — Alexandra Higuita (@wendy_garcia21) March 11, 2026