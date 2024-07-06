Home > FYI No, the Pyramid on the One Dollar Bill Is Not a Reference to the Illuminati The country's founders accidentally spurred a conspiracy theory that would last generations, but it's not true. By Alex West Jul. 6 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The iconic pyramid with an eye on top of it has been a long-standing source of speculation on the one dollar bill. It's a part of the United States' many traditions steeped in history and lore.

In the early days of America, the country was trying to define itself and create a source of identity. This was, in part, to do with the nation's new found sense of independence. When it came to printing money, a lot of ideas were tossed around. Sometimes, there are still changes, too.

Why is there a pyramid on the dollar bill?

Unfortunately, many people look for a conspiracy where there is none. The pyramid on the dollar bill has nothing to do with the Illuminati, an alleged secret society that people believe is pulling the strings in the world's politics.

The pyramid itself was a part of deliberations when the country's founders were deciding on a seal of the nation called the Great Seal. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Jefferson, Franklin, and Adams were taking lead on the designs, but the pyramid was not suggested by them.

Charles Thomson, who helped design the Great Seal said the unfinished, uncapped state of the pyramid represented “strength and duration.” At the time of the design, it was pretty evident the country was still set to grow.

In fact, some argue that the left side of the pyramid was intentionally shaded darker than the rest to signify the westward expansion of the country that was occurring.

Now, the part that people are typically most put on edge about is the creepy floating eye. While the pyramid was all about longevity and strength, the eye was more so about divinity.

Despite the early decision to separate the State from the Church, some bits did bleed over given the role Christianity still played in the early days of the United States.

After all, "In God we trust" is still printed on the bill and is a saying that often echoes throughout the country's government and traditions. Specifically tied to the pyramid is yet another religious phrase, "Annuit coeptis," which means, "God has favored our undertaking."

It's positioning just above the watchful eye could be connected, though, there's no official documentation confirming this. However, Franklin is known to have believed in teamwork that was guided by the hand of God, and the pyramids were famously crafted by the joint help of many.

Below the pyramid, the Latin phrase "Novus ordo seclorum," which means "a new order for the world," is written. This is where people really start to connect it to the Illuminati which is also referred to as the New World Order.