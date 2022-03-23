'Married at First Sight' Fans Eager to Learn the Outcome of Season 14 Will Have to Wait

'Married at First Sight' Fans Eager to Learn the Outcome of Season 14 Will Have to WaitBy Chrissy Bobic
Season 14 of Married at First Sight is as dramatic and messy as the show gets. So when fans learned a new episode will not be airing on March 23, 2022, many wondered why. More importantly, they wondered when Lifetime would bring more new episodes to continue the drama. Decision Day is almost here, after all.
It's not uncommon for primetime television shows to take a hiatus in the middle of a season. While that's not typically true with reality shows, so much has happened in Season 14 of Married at First Sight that there's a lot to go over before the season continues on.
We lost one couple, Chris and Alyssa, long before Decision Day, and some of the other couples are hanging on by a thread. Can you blame some viewers if they need a recap at this point?
Why isn't 'Married at First Sight' on tonight?
While no one attached to Married at First Sight or Lifetime came out to explain directly why the show isn't on tonight, there's a marathon and a recap special in its place. The Journey So Far will air instead of a new Married at First Sight episode. Viewers have seen the extreme highs and lows of each marriage in a short time; The Journey So Far will look back on Season 14's wildest moments as we gear up for the remainder of the season.
Previous seasons of Married at First Sight featured similar specials half-way through. In those instances, the show's panel of experts dove into what happened in the respective season thus far.
After one couple already broke up and some others seem terribly matched, Season 14 is in dire need of a deeper look at these couples.
'Married at First Sight's Season 14 Decision Day is almost here.
Decision Day typically comes toward the end of any given season of Married at First Sight. It's the day when each couple decides whether they'll stay together or get divorced — but both parties have to agree to stay together in order to remain married. So as long as they're both in agreement to continue to give their marriage a chance, then the couple stays together until at least the season finale.
Season 14's couples aren't exactly perfect, and some fans are certain that Mark and Lindsey are sure to follow in the footsteps of Alyssa and Chris (aka, divorce). Fans are also concerned for Katina and Olajuwon's future since they continue to butt heads about a myriad of things.
However, we won't know for sure until we can get past the mid-season hump and watch the rest play out.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.