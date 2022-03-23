'Married at First Sight' Fans Eager to Learn the Outcome of Season 14 Will Have to Wait

It's not uncommon for primetime television shows to take a hiatus in the middle of a season. While that's not typically true with reality shows, so much has happened in Season 14 of Married at First Sight that there's a lot to go over before the season continues on.

We lost one couple, Chris and Alyssa, long before Decision Day, and some of the other couples are hanging on by a thread. Can you blame some viewers if they need a recap at this point?