Here's Why Tom Ellis Isn't Reprising His Role As Lucifer In Netflix Series 'The Sandman'

In 2013, producer David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman) pitched a film adaptation of the series and was set to co-produce alongside actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who planned to star and possibly direct. However, Joseph exited the project over creative differences in 2016, and the show has been sitting in production hell since.

Thankfully, Warner Bros adjusted the focus to television rather than a feature-length film, and Netflix picked up the show with Allen Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Gilmore Girls, Scandal) developing and executive producing, with Neil Gaiman producing and writing and David producing.

We can't wait to see how the story unfolds! The Sandman will be released on Netflix, likely sometime in 2021.