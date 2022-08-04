This Bites! Why Was Netflix's Lesbian Vampire Saga 'First Kill' Canceled After Just One Season?

“I so enthusiastically signed on to this show [because] it has something for everyone,” showrunner Felicia D. Henderson relayed in an interview with the Daily Beast, “Strong women leads, supernatural intrigue, an epic, Shakespearean battle between warring families, and a prominently featured Black family in the genre space — something Black viewers crave and a general audience needs to be treated to.”

And while she loved the first marketing materials presented to her, they simplified the show to nothing but a teen lesbian vampire romance.