Nikki Glaser's Guest Appearance on 'American Idol' Had Fans a Little Confused She's not the first non-singer to appear on the show in an official capacity. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 28 2026, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

It's not totally unheard of for celebrities who aren't singers or connected to the music industry to show up on American Idol as guest judges. But when Nikki Glaser, yes the comedian Nikki Glaser, was in a live episode during Season 24, it made some viewers take pause. Some wanted to know why Nikki was on American Idol, while others seemed to clock that at least one of the mainstay judges appeared annoyed with her presence.

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Whether or not the latter is true, viewers are a little confused about Nikki being on the music competition show, especially so late in the game. She popped up in the live episode that determined the top five contestants of the season. It's kind of a big deal with a lot riding on the performances, so to choose now of all episodes to have a guest in the form of a comedian seemed a bit out of left field.

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

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Why was Nikki Glaser on 'American Idol'?

The Top 7 night on American Idol featured the top seven contestants singing their versions of Taylor Swift songs. Since, according to Entertainment Weekly, Nikki is a big fan of the iconic singer, she joined the panel of judges as a guest judge to throw her thoughts and opinions into the mix. She also gave out scores, which came at a crucial time in the season.

Nikki isn't the only comedian to grace the judges' panel on American Idol. While most permanent judges and guests are often part of the music industry in some way, Ellen DeGeneres joined the show as a permanent judge in Season 9, and it was a wild moment for fans since Ellen is not a singer or music producer.

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Nikki Glaser being a guest judge kinda reminds me of when Ellen DeGeneres was a guest judge! #AmericanIdol — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) April 28, 2026

Prior to the episode, American Idol shared a video of Nikki on X (formerly Twitter). In it, she shares how dedicated of a fan she is to Taylor. "You may know me as a comedian, but I am first and foremost a Swiftie," Nikki says in the video. "And I am so excited to be on American Idol this week as a guest celebrity judge where I get to watch the American Idol hopefuls sing my idol's greatest hits."

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Nikki's one-time stint was just another moment to add something interesting to an episode, and since she's a Swiftie, it made sense for her to join the other judges on Taylor Swift Night. However, she might have also been there for a little cross-promotion. Her Hulu comedy special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, premiered just days before she was on American Idol.

Which @AmericanIdol producer thought it was a good idea to have Nikki Glaser as a guest host? For her musical talent? That producer should be fired. #AmericanIdol — gr8specul8r (@gr8specul8r) April 28, 2026

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'American Idol' fans think Carrie Underwood wasn't happy about Nikki Glaser being there.

After the episode aired, viewers shared thoughts on some possible discord between Carrie Underwood and Nikki as they sat together at the judges' table. When Carrie posted a photo of herself with Nikki on X and wrote that she had a "fun night" with Nikki, a user replied, "No, you didn't. You couldn't stand sitting next to her. Nikki Glaser is obnoxious AF."