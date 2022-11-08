Why Did the Powerball Jackpot Get Delayed? $1.9 Billion on the Line

The drawing was supposed to take place at 10:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 7, but the association explained to the Associated Press that they have a policy of never disclosing which lottery is having trouble processing sales.

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the statement explained.