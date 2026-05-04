Rudy Giuliani Has Been Hospitalized — Here's What We Know About the Former Mayor of New York The former New York mayor was hospitalized last year after a car accident. By Joseph Allen Published May 4 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

At 81 years old, Rudy Giuliani is no longer as central to Republican politics as he was during the first Trump administration. The former New York mayor, who was once considered a frontrunner for president, has now been hospitalized and a spokesperson says that he's in critical condition.

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Following the news that he was hospitalized, many wanted to know why Rudy was taken to the hospital, and what's wrong with him now. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why was Rudy Giuliani hospitalized?

Spokesperson Ted Goodman was the first to break the news that Giuliani had been hospitalized. “Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani,” Goodman added. We don't know which hospital Giuliani was taken to, or even what the nature of his illness is. He was hospitalized last year for injuries related to a car crash, but other than that, he doesn't have a publicly documented history of medical problems. All that leaves us with a fuzzy picture of why he may have been taken to the hospital.

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Following Goodman's announcement that Giuliani had been hospitalized, President Trump also weighed in on his former personal attorney's health. "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," the president wrote on Truth Social.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

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"What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!" Trump continued. Trump is referring to Giuliani's role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, for which he was ultimately disbarred.

Giuliani was one of dozens of people that Trump ultimately pardoned for their roles in the Big Lie, although the pardons were largely symbolic, as none of them had been charged with a federal crime. Giuliani has faced some civil consequences for his role in the 2020 election conspiracy, including a massive monetary penalty that he was forced to pay two Georgia election workers whom he defamed in the course of spreading the lies around the 2020 election.