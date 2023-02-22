Distractify
Home > Television
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Alejandro Edda as Ruben in 'Snowfall'
Source: FX

Pictured: (l-r) Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Alejandro Edda as Ruben

The End of 'Snowfall' Is Nigh, but Its Story Will Live Forever

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Feb. 22 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Now in its final season, Snowfall has shed light on some of the worst times in Los Angeles’ history. The fictional crime drama series follows our favorite characters through the 1980s Los Angeles crack epidemic. Now, as Season 6 premieres, the show is so good that we can’t help but wonder why it’s been canceled.

Article continues below advertisement

Snowfall began on Showtime and moved over to FX for its second season, where it has lived for the past few years. But in 2022, it was announced that its sixth season would be its last. Now that the young Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is reaching his breaking point, we’re eager to see where Season 6 takes us. And in the meantime, we need to find out why Snowfall was canceled.

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in 'Snowfall'
Source: FX
Article continues below advertisement

Why was ‘Snowfall’ canceled? It was the co-creator’s decision.

Originally created by the late John Singleton, along with co-creators Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall was made to show us the harrowing truth behind the crack cocaine epidemic. In doing so, Snowfall connected the lives of fictional characters drug dealer Franklin, Mexican luchador Gustavo “El Oso” Zapato, CIA operative Teddy McDonald, and the Mexican crime boss’s niece, Lucia Villanueva.

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Angela Lewis as Aunt Louie in 'Snowfall'
Source: FX

Pictured: (l-r) Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Angela Lewis as Aunt Louie

Article continues below advertisement

When Snowfall’s sixth and final season was announced, Dave told The Hollywood Reporter, “Last spring or winter when I went in to pitch FX, before last season, I pitched [seasons] five and six. We wanted to have an endgame in mind, so we sat down and had some creative conversations with some folks on our side, and we decided six seasons would do it and was what we needed to finish telling the story, and FX as usual was supportive, so we’ve known for a little while.”

Basically, the final two seasons were created as the end of Snowfall, and the series is ending on showrunner Dave’s terms. He knew that Season 5 would take us through the family unit’s destruction and Season 6 would wrap up the series. “This last season is going to feel, I think, a little heavier,” Dave explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Devyn Tyler as Veronique, Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in 'Snowfall'
Source: FX

Pictured: (l-r) Devyn Tyler as Veronique, Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

“The last two seasons I think you can feel the moments when we’re trying to have things have a lighter touch, and then the last two episodes [of Season 5] settle into a very specific tone. And I think the last season is going to be more represented by that tone.” So although we’re upset that Snowfall is ending, at least it’s ending on its own terms.

Snowfall airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lori Harvey and This 'Snowfall' Actor Just Went Instagram Official

'Snowfall' Actress Angela Lewis Teases a Major Breakup in Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

'Snowfall' Season 5: Angela Lewis Talks Aunt Louie's Leadership Role and Character Deaths (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Television News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.