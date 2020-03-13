We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: 20th Century Fox

Man's Wife Has Been Lying About Visiting Her Father in Another State

By

Yikes. That's all I have to say about this story. Yikes. There is a whole lot going on in this post from Reddit's "Relationship Advice" and I kind of don't even know where to start. This guy has been with his wife for nearly 13 years. In that entire time, he's only met her family once, at their wedding.

She told him that she came from an abusive home situation, and they never really talked about it beyond that. According to him, she hasn't been in contact with them for the duration of their relationship. And he's never pushed the issue, which is slightly strange, right? Even if she has a toxic family, you'd think that after 13 years of being together, they might have talked about what happened with her relatives. But apparently not. 