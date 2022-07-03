Pony Costumes Got ‘Wild Kratts’ Stars Martin and Chris Kratt Their First PBS Show

So after attending college — Martin studied zoology at Duke University, Chris pursued biology at Carleton College — the brothers started developing a television show about wildlife. They didn’t get many bites, though: Executives at TV networks dismissed their work as “cute” or “frivolous.”

But in 1993, the brothers sent Leo Eaton, then the vice president of production at Maryland Public Television, a VHS demo in which they donned pony costumes to join a herd of Chincoteague horses.