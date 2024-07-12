Home > Human Interest Will Alec Baldwin Have to Testify at His Trial? That Would Be an Unusual Decision One of the witnesses who could be called to testify is already suing Alec Baldwin. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 12 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin began July 11, 2024, in New Mexico, where the incident occurred on the set of the movie Rust. Baldwin and his family, including wife Hilaria, sister Elizabeth Keuchler, and brother Stephen Baldwin, have been on hand to support him while he revisits the events of that day. Naturally a highly publicized case such as this has given birth to numerous questions. One that is in the forefront of everyone's minds is, will Alec Baldwin testify?

Will Alec Baldwin testify at his trial? Probably not.

According to CBS News, Baldwin's lawyers have not said whether or not the actor will be testifying. Both the state and the defense have their own witness lists The prosecution has 44 names on theirs while Baldwin's attorneys have only 14.

Notable names on the state's list include Rust director Joel Souza and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was found guilty in her own involuntary manslaughter trial, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Gutierrez-Reed's name is included despite the fact that Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that she cannot be compelled to testify. The defendant's list is significantly shorter due to the fact that they can cross-examine anyone from the prosecution's list.

One woman on the state's witness list is suing Alec Baldwin.

At some point during the trial, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell could be called to testify by the state. Mitchell is currently suing Baldwin for assault and negligence over a film set fatality. A judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit, stating Mitchell showed "extreme and outrageous conduct on the part of Baldwin,” who “unexpectedly cocked and fired a loaded handgun."