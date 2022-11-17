'Bendy and the Dark Revival' Doesn't Have a Switch Release Date Yet
Any serious gamer knows that indie games often hold some of the most innovative and fun storylines. Even in the horror genre, where certain titles like The Quarry and Evil Dead dominate, there are quite a few indie titles worth checking out.
The Bendy video game franchise takes players through the cursed and horrific fictional Joey Drew Studios, where they complete puzzles and fight off enemies to make it through the animating studio.
The third game in the series, Bendy and the Dark Revival, is finally here, only two years after the prequel, Boris and the Dark Survival, released. But will the game be available on as many platforms in the original, like PlayStation or Nintendo Switch?
What is 'Bendy and the Dark Revival' about?
A follow up to the original game, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival is a first-person survival horror that takes place after the events of the first game. In this new game, you'll play as Audrey as she explores an animation studio, dodging creepy creatures and cartoons.
"Combat ink-tainted enemies, solve puzzles, and evade the ever-lurking Ink Demon while seeking your way back to the real world," the game's description reads. "You never know who or what is going to be around the next corner in this dilapidated realm of shadows and ink.Discover the truth. Escape the studio. Above all, fear the Ink Demon…and survive."
What platforms will 'Bendy and the Dark Revival' be on? Will it come to Nintendo Switch?
Bendy and the Dark Revival released for PC players on Nov. 15, bringing the second installment of the series to players ahead of the holiday season. The game has also already been confirmed to get an eventual release on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, though at this time there is no confirmed release date yet. According to the game's website, the console releases are still "TBA."
As of this writing, there is also no word on whether or not the game will come to the Nintendo Switch, either. The franchise's first game, Bendy and the Ink Machine, released on Nintendo Switch a year and a half after its initial launch.
As the developers get closer to the game's console launch, players will likely be updated on whether or not the game is coming to the Switch.