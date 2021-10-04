Will Britney Spears Return to Las Vegas For a New Residency?

After being forced to perform in countless shows throughout the course of her super-strict 13-year conservatorship, it seems Britney Spears is really tired. In the statement Britney made in court back in June 2021, she stated, “In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away: credit card, phone, password."

At this time in her life, she reportedly has no interest in returning to the stage. TMZ reported that she specifically stated she doesn’t want to work or perform right now, and she’s felt this way for a while. Hitting the stage for another show, whether it be in Las Vegas or elsewhere, is simply not at the top of her priority list.