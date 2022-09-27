Daniella Karagach From 'DWTS' Has COVID-19 — Will She Be Back?

"Thank you for being amazing and stepping in for me," Daniella wrote on Instagram. "You're incredible and I can't wait to watch you two shine. We worked so freaking hard this week and I know you guys got this."

Daniella's choice of words definitely makes it seem like she has every intention of returning to the ballroom once she is in the clear medically. The only thing is, Daniella will have to test negative for COVID-19.