Will Ferrell Has Three Sons: Magnus, Mattias, and Axel — One's a Singer! One of Will's sons is on a mission to bring pop back! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 28 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET

Actor Will Ferrell has been happily married to his wife, Viveca Paulin, for nearly 25 years. The couple first met in 1995 while attending an acting class, as mentioned in a 2012 Elle interview. They briefly dated but remained friends before their relationship blossomed after Will landed his role on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Will and Viveca tied the knot in 2000, and a few years later, their family began to grow. They welcomed their first child, Magnus, in March 2004, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in 2025. Curious about Will’s kids and whether they’ve shown an interest in acting like their dad? Keep reading for all the details!

Will Ferrell shares three children with wife Viveca Paulin.

Source: Mega Will Ferrell with his three sons, Magnus, Mattias and Axel, in 2022.

Will and Viveca have three sons: Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. Their firstborn, Magnus, was welcomed in March 2004 and is now 20 years old. Their second son, Mattias, was born in December 2006 and is currently 18. The youngest of the three, Axel, arrived in January 2010 and is 15 years old. Here's what we know about each of them.

Magnus Paulin Ferrell

Magnus, 20, is a singer on a mission to bring pop music back. Did it ever really leave? Well, if we’re talking about the days of Britney Spears and NSYNC, then yeah, that kind of pop definitely faded. But pop is still alive and well, and Magnus is contributing his talents to keep it thriving.

Some of his latest tracks include "Life or Death," "Hasn't Even Started," and "Don't Talk to Me Like That." He also seems to have inherited his dad's comedic flair, as shown in a silly Instagram video he posted during the 2024 holidays.

Mattias Paulin Ferrell

Mattias, 18, doesn't seem to be active on social media — or his accounts are private — but we do know that, like his dad and older brother, he has a comedic side. During a 2017 interview with Amy Poehler on CBS This Morning, Will shared that all his kids have "a little glimmer in their eye" when it comes to comedy.

He added that they can be pretty critical, saying, "A lot of times I'll get, 'Stop with the voices, let’s get back to the story. Like, I appreciate what you're trying to do but you're taking away from the story.'" Mattias is often spotted accompanying his dad to premieres and even sporting events.

Axel Paulin Ferrell

Will’s youngest son, Axel, 15, also enjoys getting in on the comedic fun, especially when it comes to picking out Will’s Halloween costume each year. "We have a standing tradition that they get to pick out my Halloween costume, no matter what it is," Will revealed to People in 2017, adding, "I was a poop emoji a couple of years ago." We also know Axel enjoys playing sports, with Will showing his support when Axel played football in 2023.