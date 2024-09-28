Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Will Ferrell Tied the Knot Once and Has Been Happily Married for Over Two Decades "What I love most about Viv is very simple. She totally got my sense of humor," Will said. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 28 2024, 9:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Many know him for his role as the self-absorbed Ron Burgundy, while others recognize him for his all-around comedic genius. Either way, Will Ferrell is a Hollywood legend, starring in hit comedies like Get Hard, A Night at the Roxbury, and Old School — where his infamous streaking scene garnered plenty of laughs. His quirky approach to humor may come off as a bit corny at times, but you’ve got to admit, he’s hilarious.

While you've probably been watching Will since his big break on Saturday Night Live in the '90s, you might not know that he’s been happily married to Viveca Paulin for over two decades. So, how did Will and his wife meet, and do they have kids? We've got all the details!

When did Will Ferrell get married?

Will may not describe himself as the “dangerous” hunk who reels in all the girls, but he eventually got the girl of his dreams. He met his wife, Viveca Paulin, in 1995 while attending an acting class, according to a 2012 Elle interview.

They briefly dated but remained mostly friends when he moved to Los Angeles. Viveca even helped him out by landing him a typing job at the auction house where she worked, as he needed rent money. After securing a spot on SNL and relocating to New York, Will began dating other people. However, he soon realized he could talk to Viveca on the phone for hours, while 15-minute calls with his girlfriend felt like his limit.

But things seemed to take a turn in the actor’s favor after he returned to L.A. on a break from SNL. While there, he was invited over to Viveca’s for a beer, per Elle. "She drank her beer in two sips — just pounded it," Will recalled. "She was like, 'Do you want another one?' I was like, Yeah, OK. She quickly drank that one, too." He shared that Viveca then admitted, "I think I still like you."

On the ride home that night, Will attempted to seal the deal with a goodnight kiss, but Viveca “gave [him] the cheek.” From that point forward, the two began "courting each other." Will and Viveca went on to tie the knot in 2000 and have been happily married ever since. Is this a story out of a fairytale or what?

How many children does Will Ferrell have?

Will and Viveca share three sons: Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Magnus, in March 2004, followed by their second son, Mattias, in December 2006. Their third son, Axel, was born in January 2010.

At the time of the Elle interview, Viveca was working as a renowned art auctioneer. Born in Sweden and raised in Boston, Mass., she earned her BA in art history from Pomona College, according to NBC. Although she’s known for her work in the art world, Viveca also dabbled in acting, appearing in A Night at the Roxbury and playing Annika Bjornberg in Younger.