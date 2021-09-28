Will Kopelman Has a New Wife, and Ex-Wife Drew Barrymore Has Some Thoughts

Will Kopelman Has a New Wife, and Ex-Wife Drew Barrymore Has Some ThoughtsBy Kelly Corbett
Sep. 28 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Former actor Will Kopelman made a name for himself in the early 2000s after appearing in the films Intern and Friendly Fires. In the years since, Will, the son of former Chanel COO Arie Kopelman, switched career paths and began working as an art advisor. He also found love. The 43-year-old is currently married to Alexandra Michler, Vogue's director of fashion development.
However, if you have been following Will for years, you may recall that Alexandra is not his first wife. Will was also married to talk show host and actress Drew Barrymore, with whom he shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie. Indeed, Will Kopelman has an interesting romantic history. Shall we take a look?
Will Kopelman is currently married to Alexandra Michler.
Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler have a whirlwind love story. In Dec. 2020, a source confirmed to People that Will and Alexandra were officially dating. The next month, Will shared news of their engagement to Instagram. "Love you, love you, love you, love you. 1/30/2021," he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of him with Alexandra, as she showed off her new ring.
On Aug. 28, 2021, the couple got married in Massachusets. Kopelman and Barrymore's two daughters acted as flower girls during the ceremony.
When did Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore split?
Will and Drew started dating in 2011, according to Closer Weekly. Much like Will's current marriage to Alexandra, things happened pretty quickly. By January 2012, Will and Drew were engaged. Six months later, they officially tied the knot. But unfortunately, in April 2016, Drew and Will announced they were over.
In their joint statement announcing their divorce, Drew and Will explained that they still wanted to be a family for their daughters, according to People. "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority," it read.
Following their split in 2016, Drew appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told Ellen that the divorce "was just like my worst nightmare." The Santa Clarita Diet star explained that she wanted to raise her kids in an "ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of [her] experience." However, she was hopeful that she and Will would be able to successfully co-parent together.
Drew Barrymore says Will Kopelman's new wife is an "incredible woman."
In Sept. 2021, Drew appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss her ex-husband's new wife, who would now become a stepmom to her children. As it turns out, Drew is a big fan of Alexandra. "I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives," she told Dax.
Drew explained that she does not "try to be her best friend," as she is aware that befriending her ex-husband's new wife could get a little awkward. However, she adds that Alexandra "knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader."
As Drew puts it, she is giving Will and Alexandra space but is finding a way to cultivate a friendship with Alexandra "in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."
If you ask me, this sounds like the perfect blended family! There's no messy drama here for Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler, or Drew Barrymore.