Will Kopelman Has a New Wife, and Ex-Wife Drew Barrymore Has Some Thoughts

In Sept. 2021, Drew appeared on Dax Shepard 's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss her ex-husband's new wife, who would now become a stepmom to her children. As it turns out, Drew is a big fan of Alexandra. "I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives," she told Dax.

Drew explained that she does not "try to be her best friend," as she is aware that befriending her ex-husband's new wife could get a little awkward. However, she adds that Alexandra "knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader."

As Drew puts it, she is giving Will and Alexandra space but is finding a way to cultivate a friendship with Alexandra "in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."