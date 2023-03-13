Home > Gaming Source: Sony San Diego Yes, 'MLB The Show 23' Includes Crossplay – Here’s How it Works By Jon Bitner Mar. 13 2023, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Another MLB season, another installment in MLB The Show. This year’s entry is making a few big changes to the formula, however, as MLB The Show 23 is more than just a new coat of paint. From access to the Negro Leagues to big gameplay adjustments, there’s tons of fresh content for you to explore in the new title. Multiplayer is another important part of the game, but will MLB The Show 23 have crossplay?

If you’re interested in jumping online with friends on other platforms, here’s what you need to know about crossplay, cross-progression, and everything else offered by MLB The Show 23.

Will 'MLB The Show 23' have crossplay?

Like the last several entries in the franchise, MLB The Show 23 offers full crossplay support. That means players on Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation will be able to jump into a game together without any restrictions. It's a big selling point for the title – especially when you consider MLB The Show was a PlayStation exclusive just a few years ago.

Specifics on how the system works are vague ahead of launch, but if it’s anything like previous entries, you’ll likely need to make an MLB The Show account. This can then be used to invite friends to your game or to join someone else’s lobby.

Does 'MLB The Show 23' offer cross-progression?

The gamer-friendly features don’t end with crossplay, as MLB The Show 23 also supports cross-progression. This once again relies on an MLB The Show account. After linking your PSN, Xbox Live, and Switch Online accounts, you’ll be able to freely access your save files from any platform.

As if that weren’t enough, you’ll be able to transfer custom logos from MLB The Show 22 to MLB The Show 23. Simply upload them to your vault, and they’ll automatically show up in the new game. Stadiums, however, will not transfer from your old saves.

Of course, an internet connection is required for cross-progression to work properly. Without it, you won’t be able to access your MLB The Show account, which is where all your accounts are synced and is the driving force behind cross-progression.

What multiplayer modes are available in 'MLB The Show 23'?

MLB The Show 23 offers both competitive and cooperative online multiplayer modes. The list of online content is quite lengthy, but includes standard 1v1 games, home run derbies, ranked season sessions, weekly events, a unique battle royale mode that eliminates players after losing two matches, and more.