Yes, There Are Workarounds to Make 'Modern Warfare 2' Run on the Steam Deck

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on Steam at launch — which makes those who have managed to get their hands on the Steam Deck wonder if they can play it.

Unfortunately, since Activision implemented a serious set of anti-cheat features, there are only certain operating systems that will run the game — and as the Steam Deck runs on Arch, a variation of Linux, the compatibility is brought into question.

Can you run the new Modern Warfare 2 on Valve's Steam Deck?